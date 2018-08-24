Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption The colourful parade will feature 20 floats as well as thousands walking through the Welsh capital.

The streets of Cardiff will be filled with music and dancing as thousands are expected to attend Pride Cymru.

The three-day festival, which starts on Friday, will feature performances by music icon Gabrielle.

On Saturday thousands will walk through the streets of the capital, with colourful floats and banners, as the annual parade takes place.

Pride Cymru's Vice Chairman said: "We are all human and we should all be treated equally and with respect".

The annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community takes place between 24-26 August.

The Big Weekend will be located on City Hall Lawn, where Eurovision contestant Su Rie is also set to perform.

It will also host a cabaret stage featuring over 30 acts from across the Wales and the UK.

This year's family area includes a children's disco, games along with arts and crafts.

Gian Molinu, Pride Cymru Vice Chairman, said the message for this year's festival was acceptance.

"It's recognising that no matter what your gender identity, your sexuality, your ethnicity, we are all human and we should all be treated equally and with respect," he said.

The parade will take place on Saturday at 11:30 BST, where over 20 floats as well as volunteers, charities and organisations will march from North Road near City Hall and down St Mary's Street before returning via Westgate Street.

Skip Twitter post by @FOR_Cardiff @PrideCymru Big Weekend is happening in Cardiff from this Friday until Sunday (24-26 August) with a spectacular parade through the streets of Cardiff on Saturday from 11am to 12.30pm. Here's the route. We'll see you there! pic.twitter.com/QUsMPb9Pag — FOR Cardiff (@FOR_Cardiff) August 22, 2018 Report

The emergency services have been tweeting about their preparations ahead of the pride celebrations.

North Road, Westgate Street and Castle Street are among a number of roads being closed for the parade on Saturday.