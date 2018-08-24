Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The heaviest traffic is expected to hit the M4 on Friday

Drivers could face almost double the travel time in Wales as 14 million vehicles take to the roads this Bank Holiday weekend.

The worst congestion is expected around the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4 in Newport between 10:30 BST and 17:30 on Friday.

The M4 and M5 junction at Bristol, the English side of the Severn Bridges, will be among the worst hotspots.

Trains between Holyhead and London and Valley Line services face disruption.

A 36-hour strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport will run until 07:00 on Saturday and although the airport will continue to operate, travellers may face delays.

Traffic data firm Inrix estimates Friday and Saturday are "likely to be the busiest" days on the road with the M5 around Birmingham expected to be the worst affected stretch of motorway in the UK, particularly on Friday afternoon.

"The best general advice to anyone driving to spend some time away from home this weekend is to travel as early or as late in the day as possible in an effort to avoid the worst of the traffic," said Josh Kidd of Inrix.

"However, on Friday, the joint busiest day this weekend, our data suggests drivers should set off between 10:00 and 13:00 to avoid clashing with commuters and other people planning a bank holiday getaway."

Engineering work will close Euston Station over the bank holiday weekend, affecting rail services from north Wales - almost doubling train times to London.

Virgin services will only run between Holyhead and Crewe over the bank holiday while buses will replace trains between Pontypridd and Treherbert.