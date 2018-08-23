Image copyright Pembrokeshire County Council Image caption An artist’s impression of how the steps opposite the new library will look

Plans to upgrade a riverside path and create a new habitat for wildlife in a town have been awarded funding.

The scheme would improve existing footpaths and create a new river crossing to the north of Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.

The county council said £100,000 had been earmarked for the revamp.

The grant from Natural Resources Wales was the single largest award from the public body for a project in Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council said.

It will also help pay for otter holts which would encourage the animals to breed along stretches of waterways where they are not currently found.

Sand martin towers will also be built to help the birds breed and a new riverside access for the Haverfordwest Kayak Club and wider community will be provided.

County councillor Phil Baker said: "I've no doubt the Haverfordwest Riverside Circular Path and Greening Project will provide residents and visitors with a fabulous leisure amenity."

The project is a joint venture between the county council, Haverfordwest Town Council, the Bridge Meadow Trust and Haverfordwest Kayak Club.