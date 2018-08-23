Crews fight 'devastating' fire on Holyhead Marina
- 23 August 2018
Fire crews are fighting a large blaze at a workshop on Holyhead Marina.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four crews are in attendance at the fire on Anglesey, which started at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.
Reports on social media described an "explosion" and "crazy scenes" as the fire took hold in a brick-built boatyard on the marina.
RNLI Holyhead tweeted: "Devastating scenes here in Holyhead. Please stay safe everyone."