Image copyright Twitter/@thebookiespal Image caption North Wales Fire and Rescue service got the call to attend the blaze at 21:10 BST on Thursday

Fire crews are fighting a large blaze at a workshop on Holyhead Marina.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four crews are in attendance at the fire on Anglesey, which started at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.

Reports on social media described an "explosion" and "crazy scenes" as the fire took hold in a brick-built boatyard on the marina.

RNLI Holyhead tweeted: "Devastating scenes here in Holyhead. Please stay safe everyone."