An investigation is set to begin into the cause of a large fire which destroyed an engineering workshop on Holyhead marina.

Witnesses reported seeing 30ft flames coming from the roof and there reports of an "explosion" on social media.

It took crews about two hours to bring the blaze under control after it broke out at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.

No-one was hurt but some nearby properties and vehicles suffered heat damage.

Holyhead Port, one of the UK's busiest ports with daily ferries to the Republic of Ireland, said the fire was not affecting its operations.

Vicki Owens, of Holyhead RNLI, said volunteers were attending the station's AGM just an hour before the fire broke out at the workshop next door.

"The windows blew out with the heat, there's some smoke damage and there's muck everywhere, but it's not too bad," said Ms Owens.

"When I got here the flames coming out of the roof were 30ft high and could be seen from far away. It was shocking."

Witness Allan Johnson said on Twitter: "Heard large bang and went outside to check, could see billowing black smoke coming from the marina area near to the RNLI base.

"Went to our attic and took first video. Could see blue lights and heard more arriving. Walked down to front and took second video."

RNLI Holyhead also tweeted: "Devastating scenes here in Holyhead. Please stay safe everyone."

People living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed and stay away from the area.

This incident at the marina comes months after boats were smashed during Storm Emma in March.