Rhian DeSouza has "not been in post for several months"

A primary school head teacher has admitted making indecent photographs of children.

Rhian DeSouza, 43, has been suspended from her job at Ysgol Gymraeg Gellionnen in Clydach, near Swansea.

The school's governors have written to parents assuring them that the case does not relate to any current or former pupils, or at any school De Souza has taught at.

She admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

Sentencing will take place at Swansea Crown Court on 14 September.

In a joint statement, the school and Swansea council, said: "We would like to reassure parents that the court proceedings do not relate to any pupil, past or present, at any school the individual has taught at.

"As soon as we were made aware of the investigation by police she was suspended and remains so.

"An acting head teacher is in place and support is being given to ensure there is no impact on the day to day running of the school."