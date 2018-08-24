Aberystwyth hotel fire: Man appears in Swansea court
- 24 August 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire in Aberystwyth last month.
Damion Harris, aged 30, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Friday.
One man is still missing following the blaze at the seafront hotel Belgrave House in July.
Mr Harris was remanded in custody and is due to appear in the court again next month.