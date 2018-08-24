The future of a Ceredigion GP surgery appears bleak after it severed ties with the local health board.

Ashleigh Surgery in Cardigan - which has failed to recruit any new GPs in recent months - has terminated its contract with Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Care will be provided by the same staff over the coming months as the health board attempts to "find a solution".

Its relationship with the surgery will continue in the short term.

Thousands of patients could have to travel up to eight miles if the surgery shuts.

The health board will write to the registered patients asking for feedback on how services could continue and a public drop-in event will be held on 20 November at Guildhall, Cardigan, from 13:30 GMT.

A statement from the health board said: "The best interests of registered the patients remains paramount, alongside the continued sustainability of the future of General Medical Services in Cardigan and surrounding areas.