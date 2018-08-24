Image caption David Gaut's body was found by police in New Tredegar in August

A convicted child killer died from multiple wounds after being released from 33 years in prison, an inquest has heard.

Police found David Gaut, 54, dead in the hallway of his flat in New Tredegar, near Caerphilly on 4 August.

An inquest in Newport heard the cause of his death was a severe loss of blood "from sharp force injuries".

Gaut was convicted of murdering a 17-month-old boy in Caerphilly in 1985, when he was aged 20.

Det Con Jon Lewis told the inquest Gaut had suffered "numerous injuries" to his body.

Gwent coroner Wendy James formally opened the inquest and adjourned it for three months.

Image copyright Wales News Service via Media Wales Image caption Chi Ming Shek, who was also known as Marky, was murdered in 1985

There were no objections to the body being released for burial.

Three men - Darren Evesham, 47, David Osbourne, 51 and Ieuan Harley, 23 - have been charged with Gaut's murder and will go on trial in January.

Gaut was jailed for life for the murder of his then-girlfriend's son, who was called Chi Ming Shek.

The 1985 trial at Cardiff Crown Court was told the boy's mother had left Gaut to look after her two young children while she went for a night out.

The next day she found her son's body under a chest of drawers in his bedroom.

The boy, who was also known as Marky, was badly bruised in the groin area, chest and forehead.

The 1985 trial heard Gaut tried to make the death look accidental.

'Defenceless little baby'

But pathologist Dr Owen Williams said the baby's injuries could have been caused by punching, kicking, falling, being thrown or a combination of these.

Prosecutor Aubrey Myerson QC said, while the boy's mother was out, neighbours heard loud noises, including banging and crashes.

The boy died of multiple injuries including a broken arm, injured liver and spleen, and a fractured skull.

During sentencing in 1985, Mr Justice Caldfield described the torture and murder of the toddler as "the worst crime in the land".

He added: "The person murdered was a defenceless little baby and on the jury's finding you not only murdered that child but also tortured him."