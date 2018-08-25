Image caption Part of the promenade in Aberystwyth has been closed to traffic since the fire

Police looking for a man who has been missing since a fire at a seaside hotel will carry out a detailed search inside the building next week.

Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was gutted in a fire in the early hours of 25 July.

The missing man is Lithuanian and is thought to have been staying in the hotel at the time of the blaze.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a search inside the hotel would start on Tuesday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage as fire crews dampen down following the Aberystwyth seafront fire

Officers have not been able to gain entry to the building "due to the risk posed," the force has said.

Twelve people - including three children - were rescued from the building on the morning of the fire.

Image copyright Rose Voon Image caption Twelve people - including three children - were rescued from the building

Scaffolding now surrounds what remains of the hotel and workers have spent the past four weeks using a large crane to remove any unstable stones and slates.

Councillor Ceredig Davies, who represents Aberystwyth town centre on Ceredigion County Council, said: "Quite a number of people have been coming to see me and they are aware that this has been a tragic incident in Aberystwyth and they're aware that the investigation is going to take time."

Part of the promenade has been closed to traffic since the fire and Mr Davies said it was unclear when it would reopen.

"I've had conversations with Ceredigion council officers and the police.

"To be fair to them, they've got a job to do. This is a crime scene and it'll take as long as it takes.

"I'm not sure if it'll be months, but it will certainly be weeks."

Damion Harris, aged 30, from Llanbadarn near Aberystwyth, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody and is due in court next month.