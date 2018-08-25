Fatal crash driver, 91, a 'gentleman'

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Frederick Tucker was taken to hospital in Newport but died the next morning

The family of a 91-year-old man who died after the car he was driving crashed have described him as "one of life's true gentlemen".

Frederick Tucker, from Rogerstone, Newport, crashed his car on Kendon Hill, Crumlin, Caerphilly county, at about 14:30 BST on 17 August.

He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport but died the following morning.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident, police said.

In a statement, Mr Tucker's family said he would be "missed more than words can express".

Gwent Police is investigating the circumstances of the crash and has asked for witnesses to come forward.