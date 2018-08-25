Pride Cymru brings Cardiff to a standstill
- 25 August 2018
The streets of Cardiff were brought to a colourful standstill on Saturday as record numbers attended Pride Cymru.
A one-mile long parade, including an inflatable unicorn and a dragon made up of balloons, snaked through the city.
People on colourful floats and holding banners and flags enjoyed the carnival atmosphere.
Peter Jenkins, attending his 19th Pride Cymru, said: "I have seen it grow and grow. I never, ever thought we would get to this stage".