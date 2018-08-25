Image caption The site is near Carew airfield

A large blaze at a scrap yard near Carew airfield is being tackled by firefighters.

It broke out at about 14:30 BST on Saturday, with six pumps sent to the site in Pembrokeshire.

Eyewitnesses described "a huge plume of smoke that can be seen for miles around" coming from the area, that is also near the Carew karting centre.

The scrap yard was well alight, according to a fire service spokeswoman.