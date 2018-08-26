Image copyright Steven Povey/Geograph Image caption Five people were rescued off a sandbank at Black Rock Sands on Saturday

Two children were among five people rescued after becoming trapped on a sandbank off the Gwynedd coast.

Criccieth RNLI lifeboat responded at 17:50 BST on Saturday to reports of eight people stuck near Black Rock Sands, also known as Morfa Bychan.

Three people managed to swim to safety but two children and three adults were rescued by the inshore lifeboat.

They were safely brought to shore by RNLI crew and handed over into the care of the coastguard.

The station's larger Atlantic 85 lifeboat was also initially launched but was not required and returned to station.

The incident brings the number of lives saved by Criccieth lifeboat to nine this year, the RNLI said.

"The five people saved today were very lucky that the lifeboat reached them in time," said Criccieth lifeboat operations manager Peter Williams.

"Once again this year, the crew are being called out regularly to people cut off by the incoming tide.

"I request that those venturing onto the sandbanks near Black Rock Sands make sure they're familiar with local tide times and conditions."