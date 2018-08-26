Image copyright Chris Evans Image caption The Red Devils, seen here in action on Saturday, are unlikely to perform on Sunday, organisers say

Rhyl Air Show looks likely to end as a damp squib as organisers cancelled displays and warned of more to come.

Thousands were expected to descend on the Denbighshire town, with the Red Arrows headlining an impressive programme for the 10th annual air show.

But organisers were forced to cancel Dakota, Hurricane and Spitfire displays on Sunday, with poor weather blamed.

A statement said the Red Devils parachutists were "unlikely" to go ahead with their display.

"We remain hopeful that the weather will clear sufficiently by 15:30 to 16:00 for us to be able to offer a restricted programme that would include the Red Arrows at 17:30," the statement went on.

Denbighshire council tweeted at about 13:00 claiming the weather was "starting to look brighter".