Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been two deaths at the Great Orme in three months

The victim who died after plunging from cliffs in north Wales has been confirmed as a 17-year-old boy from Greater Manchester.

Coastguards and paramedics tried to revive the teenager following the fall on The Great Orme at Llandudno on Sunday at about 13:40 BST.

An air ambulance also flew to the scene but North Wales Police said the boy, from Stockport, died there.

Police are working with the coroner to investigate the "tragic death".

No further details about the boy's identity have been released.

Officers are not regarding the death as suspicious but have appealed for witnesses.

The latest incident was the second death at the headland in the past three months after a man died falling into the sea from the rocks in May.