An 18-year-old Grimsby Town fan has been arrested on suspicion of making racist comments at a football match against Newport County.

A statement by the Lincolnshire club said the man was reported to Gwent Police by a member of their own fan base and was arrested after the game.

The League Two match, which was played at Rodney Parade in Newport, was won 1-0 by the Welsh side.

The force tweeted saying racism would "not be tolerated".