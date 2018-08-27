Grimsby fan arrested over racism claims at Rodney Parade
- 27 August 2018
An 18-year-old Grimsby Town fan has been arrested on suspicion of making racist comments at a football match against Newport County.
A statement by the Lincolnshire club said the man was reported to Gwent Police by a member of their own fan base and was arrested after the game.
The League Two match, which was played at Rodney Parade in Newport, was won 1-0 by the Welsh side.
The force tweeted saying racism would "not be tolerated".
An 18yr old man was arrested at #RodneyParade today on suspicion of making racial comments @NewportCounty v @officialgtfc Racism will not be tolerated, positive action will be taken & banning orders will be sought #PC1504 #PC1179 #SayNoToRacism @kickitout @gwentpolice— GP Football Info (@GPFootballInfo) August 25, 2018
