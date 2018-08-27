Wales

Grimsby fan arrested over racism claims at Rodney Parade

Rodney Parade Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The match took place at Rodney Parade in Newport

An 18-year-old Grimsby Town fan has been arrested on suspicion of making racist comments at a football match against Newport County.

A statement by the Lincolnshire club said the man was reported to Gwent Police by a member of their own fan base and was arrested after the game.

The League Two match, which was played at Rodney Parade in Newport, was won 1-0 by the Welsh side.

The force tweeted saying racism would "not be tolerated".

