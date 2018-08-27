Mother-of-two dies after M4 crash at Port Talbot
- 27 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A mother-of-two has died after a crash on the M4 in Neath Port Talbot.
Christine Carpenter, 66 from Coed Hirwaun, crashed into the central reservation at junction 40 of the eastbound carriageway on Sunday afternoon.
Her family said they were "devastated to lose such a loving, caring person so suddenly".
The crash happened at about 16:10 BST and closed the road for several hours. No other vehicles were involved.