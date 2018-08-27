Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Christine Carpenter was described as "loving and caring"

A mother-of-two has died after a crash on the M4 in Neath Port Talbot.

Christine Carpenter, 66 from Coed Hirwaun, crashed into the central reservation at junction 40 of the eastbound carriageway on Sunday afternoon.

Her family said they were "devastated to lose such a loving, caring person so suddenly".

The crash happened at about 16:10 BST and closed the road for several hours. No other vehicles were involved.