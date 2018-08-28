A major road in Pembrokeshire has been closed after a large amount of diesel spilled on to the carriageway.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the A40 between Canaston Bridge and Haverfordwest.

Dyfed-Powys Police said there was a "substantial amount of diesel" on both sides of carriageway, which was closed at 05:55 BST on Tuesday.

The force said traffic was building in the area and warned people to drive carefully.