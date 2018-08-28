'Substantial' diesel spill shuts A40 near Haverfordwest
- 28 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major road in Pembrokeshire has been closed after a large amount of diesel spilled on to the carriageway.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the A40 between Canaston Bridge and Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police said there was a "substantial amount of diesel" on both sides of carriageway, which was closed at 05:55 BST on Tuesday.
The force said traffic was building in the area and warned people to drive carefully.
A40 between Canaston Bridge and Haverfordwest nr to the Golf Club - substantial amount of diesel on both sides of carriageway at present. We have requested fire service and highways to assist. Traffic is building in area. Please drive carefully. @INRIXtraffic_W (32)— HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) August 28, 2018
End of Twitter post by @DyfedPowys