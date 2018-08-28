Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption A man remains missing following the fire at the Aberystwyth hotel

A police search for a missing man inside a seaside hotel that was gutted by fire is now under way.

Twelve people were rescued from the Belgrave House hotel in Aberystwyth in July, but one man - originally from Lithuania - is still missing.

The extent of the damage had made the hotel unsafe for emergency services to gain entry.

Dyfed-Powys Police has now begun searching the hotel and thanked the public for their patience.

The search is expected to take a number of weeks, but no additional disruption to the site and surrounding area is expected.

Detailed search

Forensic experts and a dog unit are set to be involved in the hunt.

Supt Robyn Mason said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their patience as work has been carried out to secure the structure of the hotel.

"We are now able to start the next phase of the investigation, which will involve examining the remains of the building in fine detail to find any evidence that will identify the cause of the fire."

Damion Harris, 30, from Llanbadarn near Aberystwyth, appeared in Swansea Crown Court on Friday charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in the court again next month.