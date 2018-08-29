Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Mary Jones was described as "a popular lady" by her family

A great-grandmother has died a week after she was knocked down by a car in a supermarket car park.

Mary Jones suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in the Co-operative store car park in Mafon Road, Nelson, on 17 August.

The 76-year-old was taken to hospital and died on August 24.

Her family described her as "a popular lady" and said she was "deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her".

Mrs Jones, from Quakers Yard, Merthyr Tydfil, worked for The Royal Forest of Dean College and was married for 57 years before her husband died earlier this year.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mary Jones was hit by a car in the Co-operative store car park in Nelson

In a statement, her family said: "Mary was a popular lady with a large family and many friends.

"She was immensely proud of her two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren."

Mrs Jones had worked for various charities over the past 20 years and was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2013 in recognition.

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for information about the collision.