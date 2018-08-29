A mother has told how turning to writing has helped her cope with bereavement and "ease her constant panic".

Ned Jones, five, and his grandmother died in a car crash in Powys in 2016.

His mother, Sharon Marie Jones, said writing had been the only thing to help with "the unbearable pain".

"I will always feel guilty, that I let him down, that I couldn't protect him," said Mrs Jones from Bronallt, Capel Bangor, near Aberystwyth.

"I have these images in my head of the accident, even though I wasn't there, of him lying on the side of the road without his mum."

Bleddyn and Sharon Marie Jones are also parents to Tomi and Cai, Ned's siblings.

Image caption Ned died in 2016 in a car crash when he was just five years old

"Writing helps to focus my mind away from the flashbacks," she said.

"When I'm having a panic attack it helps me to slow down, and it's my release.

"I have all this pain and anguish inside and writing helps to ease that pressure.

"Looking towards the future, I can see now that I have to be a mam to Tomi and Cai.

"They deserve to be happy, and they deserve to have their mami," she said.

Mrs Jones is currently writing her second children's book, which includes all of her children, which she hopes will be released next year.