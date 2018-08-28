Image copyright Robin Stott/Geograph

An armed stalker who tried to get to his ex-girlfriend at her university campus has been jailed.

Soldier Conner Jones, 19, was armed with a Heckler and Koch pistol but was refused access onto the Penglais campus at Aberystwyth University.

Jones, of Caerphilly, was jailed for 30 months after admitting stalking Megan Francis and possessing a firearm and an extendable baton in a public place.

Judge Geraint Walters said: "This is truly disturbing and bizarre."

Refused entry

Jones also admitted sending unwanted text messages, following Miss Jones and repeatedly parking close to her accommodation.

Ian Wright, prosecuting, said Jones had been in a relationship with Miss Francis for more than a year.

But after they broke up in 2016, he began to stalk her and on 17 March he arrived at the university in full Royal Military Police uniform claiming to be looking for a private who had gone absent without leave.

The court heard Jones also had a holster, containing a gun, the baton and a pair of handcuffs.

He told security staff he believed the missing soldier was in Block 19 - where Miss Francis was staying - but was refused entry by security staff.

Jones' barrister, Harry Baker, said his client had been in the Army at the time but not in the military police and had bought all the items - including the pistol - over the internet.

"Sinister"

He said Jones had been showing off "immaturely" but that was not accepted by Judge Walters who said no-one could say what would have happened had he got to Miss Francis.

"If this is the action of a sane person then it is very worrying," said the judge.

"What was he going to do to her after finding himself standing there in military uniform with a red beret, a gun and a baton?

"He must have spent hours researching this, for what purpose ultimately?

"I think there is something more sinister about this offending. It is truly troubling that he acquired ammunition for that gun."

Judge Walters issued a restraining order banning Jones from contacting Miss Francis.