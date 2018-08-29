Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre has been part of Cardiff council's education service since 1971

The trial of a former head of an outdoor activity centre has been stopped and the jury discharged after a "legal issue" arose overnight.

Robert Pugh, 75, who ran the Storey Arms activity centre in the Brecon Beacons, denies indecently assaulting a boy on a camping trip to an English national park in the 1980s.

The jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told the trial could not proceed this week.

They had heard one day of evidence.