Large lorry fire closes A465 Heads of the Valleys Road
- 29 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major road in south Wales is closed in both directions after a large lorry fire.
The A465 Heads of the Valleys road is currently shut to traffic from Dowlais Top to Cefn Coed in Merthyr Tydfil while fire crews tend to the blaze.
The fire was reported at just before 16:00 BST and smoke can be seen from the surrounding area.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has warned residents to keep doors and windows closed.
Skip Twitter post by @CallumMustion
Something is seriously burning on the A465 outside Merthyr Tydfil in Wales 🤨 #Wales #Merthyr pic.twitter.com/SK41km8BSk— Callum Mustion (@CallumMustion) August 29, 2018
End of Twitter post by @CallumMustion