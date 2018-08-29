Image copyright @SWP_Roads Twitter Image caption Five crews have been sent to the blaze

A major road in south Wales is closed in both directions after a large lorry fire.

The A465 Heads of the Valleys road is currently shut to traffic from Dowlais Top to Cefn Coed in Merthyr Tydfil while fire crews tend to the blaze.

The fire was reported at just before 16:00 BST and smoke can be seen from the surrounding area.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has warned residents to keep doors and windows closed.