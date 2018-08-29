Pair arrested by police in Cardiff explosives raid
- 29 August 2018
A 27-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive material in Cardiff.
Armed police were involved in a pre-planned raid at a property at Archer Crescent, Ely, on Wednesday at about 09:00 BST.
South Wales Police said the arrests were not terrorism related.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, a force statement said.