Pair arrested by police in Cardiff explosives raid

  • 29 August 2018
Police officer outside property

A 27-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive material in Cardiff.

Armed police were involved in a pre-planned raid at a property at Archer Crescent, Ely, on Wednesday at about 09:00 BST.

South Wales Police said the arrests were not terrorism related.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, a force statement said.

