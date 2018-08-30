Image caption There was strong support for keeping existing services at Withybush hospital in Haverfordwest

There is a "high level of disagreement" over a proposed shake-up of NHS services in west Wales.

Concerns have been raised over the location of a new general hospital, sites of proposed community hubs and changes to existing hospital services.

The views were expressed in a consultation launched by the Hywel Dda health board after it proposed far-reaching changes to how NHS services are delivered in the region.

It put forward three reform options.

Each of them involved Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest losing its status as a round-the-clock general hospital.

Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen would also stand to lose key services including A&E.

But a new hospital, including an A&E unit, would be built somewhere near the Carmarthenshire-Pembrokeshire border.

Image caption Hywel Dda health board is responsible for four general hospitals in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire

Common to all options is a commitment to move many more services out of hospitals into communities, with a network of 10 community hubs to be developed across the region

The proposed changes, outlined in April, are necessary to tackle significant financial challenges, Hywel Dda said.

The board, which is responsible for four general hospitals in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, said feedback demonstrated "competing arguments" for building the new hospital near Carmarthen, or further west.

Population density in and around Carmarthen was cited as a key issue by some, while others said access from locations further west was already an important recognised issue.

There was also concern over the loss of community beds, particularly at Amman Valley Hospital.

There was "substantial support" for alternative options, the board said. The majority of alternatives relate to keeping existing services at Withybush Hospital.

From a population of around 400,000, the consultation received 5,395 questionnaire responses, and reached out to more than 4,000 people at about 160 face-to-face events.

Five petitions were received with almost 51,000 signatures.