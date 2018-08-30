Image caption Police are keen to speak to people who witnesses anything suspicious in the area where the stabbing took place

A man was approached from behind and stabbed as he walked to his car in Holyhead, police have said.

North Wales Police received a report at 20:54 BST on Sunday that the man presented himself at Penrhos Stanley Hospital after being stabbed nearby.

He was then taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd for treatment.

The force said it was keen to speak to any witnesses who noticed anything suspicious around the old public toilets near Phenrhos Beach Road.

PC Debbie Moore said: "The victim was approaching his Vauxhall Astra van, which was parked by the toilets, when a male approached from behind and stabbed him.

"We are particularly keen to identify a red Ford Fiesta used by the suspect and his two accomplices to escape following the attack."

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said: "While incidents of this nature are rare, stabbing a person in an unprovoked attack is a cowardly act."