Image copyright BBCF Image caption Splott Warehouse will be converted into a live music venue

Sniffer dogs must be used at a planned Cardiff super-club, police have said.

Live Nation (Music) UK wants to open a new music venue, Titan Warehouse, in Splott, big enough to hold 10,000 revellers.

But police are so concerned at the potential use of drugs, they are insisting drug-detecting dogs search clubbers as they enter.

Live Nation has insisted it operates a "zero tolerance policy" towards drugs.

Cardiff council is due to hear the licensing application on Friday.

The use of sniffer dogs is among a list of demands being made by South Wales Police.

They include the use of metal detectors by door staff to check for concealed weapon, as well as police having a final veto on any event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police sniffer dogs in operation in Cardiff city centre during the 2017 Champions League Final

Police also want substantial food to be available to all patrons for the full duration of each event.

The warehouse would stage plays, films, live music, recorded music, dance and entertainment.

There would be a maximum of 10 events, plus New Year's Eve, each year.

In its application, Live Nation - part of the Hollywood-based Live Nation entertainment group - said it is "very experienced at organising and delivering large scale indoor and outdoor events" across the UK and complying with licensing objectives.

Cardiff council leader and Splott member Cllr Huw Thomas has backed the application.

But local residents and businesses have objected over concerns of noise and safety.