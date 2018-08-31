Man cut free from car after Britannia Bridge crash
- 31 August 2018
A man has been cut free from a car after it crashed with a lorry, which initially shut the Britannia Bridge.
The A55 between LlanfairPG in Anglesey and Bangor remains closed heading eastbound onto the mainland following the serious crash at about 02:00 BST.
Fire crews used cutting gear to free the man after the crash on a slip road leading to the bridge and he was taken to hospital in Bangor.
Police have warned drivers to expect delays and use the A5 Menai Bridge.
Update re: Britannia Bridge, eastbound carriageway is completely closed due to a serious collision and will remain so for approximately 2 hours. Please use the suspension bridge or avoid the area. Expect long delays. Thank you for your patience.— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 31, 2018
