A man has been cut free from a car after it crashed with a lorry, which initially shut the Britannia Bridge.

The A55 between LlanfairPG in Anglesey and Bangor remains closed heading eastbound onto the mainland following the serious crash at about 02:00 BST.

Fire crews used cutting gear to free the man after the crash on a slip road leading to the bridge and he was taken to hospital in Bangor.

Police have warned drivers to expect delays and use the A5 Menai Bridge.