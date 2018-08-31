Escaped cows flee to drive-thru McDonald's in Mold
- 31 August 2018
Cattle that have escaped from an overturned trailer have fled into a drive-thru McDonald's
"Chaos" has been reported in Mold, Flintshire, after the trailer transporting cattle crashed on the A541 and A5119 near the town centre.
North Wales Police have warned drivers to "take an alternative route" because of the traffic congestion following the incident at about 08:00 BST.
"Chaos around the streets of Mold," said Gren Bevan on Twitter.
Police are dealing with an incd on the roundabout nr McDonalds at Mold, whereby a trailer transporting cattle has overturned leading to traffic congestion - please avoid the area and take an alternative route.— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 31, 2018
