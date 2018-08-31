Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Naomi Rees has been missing for two weeks

The parents of a missing 15-year-old girl from Rhondda Cynon Taff have pleaded with her to come home.

A UK-wide search is under way to find Naomi Rees, from Rydefelin, Pontypridd, who went missing more than two weeks ago.

South Wales Police detectives believe she may be with 20-year-old Tomas Baker, from Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Naomi's parents Grace and Peter Rees say they hope Mr Baker will "do the right thing" and get her to return.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police released CCTV footage of Naomi Rees' last known movements

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Grace and Peter Rees say they feel "torn to bits" by their daughter's disappearance

Mr Rees said: "If he is a decent guy he would realise how much this family is hurting and he would ensure she gets home to us."

The last time the 15-year-old was seen was on the evening of Wednesday 15 August, walking through Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd.

It is believed she boarded a train at Pontypridd station.

Ms Rees said: "This is not Naomi. She is a very caring girl. She loves people and is very trusting.

"Right now, all we talk about, all we breathe is Naomi. Naomi, like her two sisters, is our world.

"We love her so much. It is so hard. We want her home."