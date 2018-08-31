Image caption Fire crews were called to the Penlan Holiday Village, near Newcastle Emlyn.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a holiday village in Ceredigion.

Crews from Llandysul, Newcastle Emlyn and Crymych are attending a fire in the kitchen of the clubhouse at Penlan Holiday Village, near Newcastle Emlyn.

Firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) are ventilating the kitchen area after the alarm was raised at 19:00 BST on Friday.

There have been no reports of injuries, the fire service said.