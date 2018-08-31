Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales had gone 687 minutes without conceding in Group 1 before Duggan's goal.

Football fans in Wales were left disappointed as the women's team lost out on automatic qualification the World Cup.

Wales played England in the winner-takes-all clash at Rodney Parade in Newport on Friday but lost 3-0.

The game was the closest Wales has come to qualifying for a World Cup since the men's team reached Sweden in 1958.

Ex Wales international Laura McAllister said: "Everyone is disappointed, but we have achieved enormous things."

"We had a great first half," she added. "We knew that England had another gear and we knew they would go into it at some point.

"We are light years away from England in terms of funding. Their investment into the game is huge, so it was a bit like David versus Goliath.

"I don't think we could have asked for more from the girls. They are technically good, but they have also connected with the sport and the public and conducted themselves really well throughout the whole campaign.

"We wanted to get there and we were so close. We've never been in the mix for a qualification, so to be only one game away is remarkable.

"Whatever people say, they did incredibly well."

Across Wales, fans came together in support of the team, celebrating their achievements, determination and the profile they have given Welsh women's football.

Imogen Balkwill, an under-13s player for Coed Eva Athletic Junior Football Club, said: "If I could talk to the team right now, I'd say they did a good job, they did try their best.

"As my coach Steve always says to us, keep your head up."

Amy Jenkins, a former Wales Under-17 player, added: "It has been amazing to see the national team go as far as they have, especially when you see people you know playing and coaching at that level.

"The Welsh Premier Women's League has come on leaps and bounds and they were promoting it so much at the game tonight.

"There is always hope."

Wales retain an outside chance of reaching the tournament in France next year, but need to rely on other results going their way in order to make the play-offs.