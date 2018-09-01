Image caption Police raided on a property in Ely on Wednesday morning

A man has been charged by police investigating reports of explosives being held at a Cardiff home.

It comes after armed counter-terror officers raided a house in Archer Crescent, Ely, on Wednesday.

The man, 27, has been charged with four counts of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

He also faces four charges of possession of a document useful to terrorism.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

A second suspect remains in custody for questioning, police said in a statement.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive material during Wednesday's raid.

Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit Det Supt Jim Hall said: "Our investigation continues but we must stress that there is no evidence to suggest any specific terrorist threat against Cardiff or that people in Cardiff are at any greater risk."