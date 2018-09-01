Image copyright Google Image caption No-one was hurt in the fire at Penlan Holiday Village clubhouse

A fire has gutted the kitchen of a wooden clubhouse at a holiday park.

The site was well alight when firefighters were sent to Penlan Holiday Village, near Newcastle Emlyn, in Ceredigion, on Friday.

No-one was hurt in the blaze which started at about 19:00 BST, said Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The bar within the clubhouse was still operational, according to the park manager. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.