Cardiff hit-and-run: Man, 24, seriously hurt
- 1 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 24-year-old pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run.
Emergency services were called to Caerphilly Road in Cardiff just after 01:00 BST on Saturday.
The man was taken to University Hospital of Wales with life-threatening injuries.
South Wales Police said it was trying to trace the vehicle, which was believed to be silver and would now have damage to its front.