Wales

Cardiff hit-and-run: Man, 24, seriously hurt

  • 1 September 2018

A 24-year-old pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

Emergency services were called to Caerphilly Road in Cardiff just after 01:00 BST on Saturday.

The man was taken to University Hospital of Wales with life-threatening injuries.

South Wales Police said it was trying to trace the vehicle, which was believed to be silver and would now have damage to its front.

