In Pictures: The first Llantwit Major Pride
- 1 September 2018
The people of the Vale of Glamorgan gathered in Llantwit Major for the town's inaugural Pride event on Saturday.
The rural town of about 9,500 people saw the streets adorned with rainbow flags as a parade marched through the streets.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event: