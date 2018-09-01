The people of the Vale of Glamorgan gathered in Llantwit Major for the town's inaugural Pride event on Saturday.

The rural town of about 9,500 people saw the streets adorned with rainbow flags as a parade marched through the streets.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event:

Image caption There was plenty of colourful clothing as the parade made its way up Church Street

Image caption Children also joined in the fun

Image caption The LGBT rainbow flag flew above St Illtud's church in the town centre on Saturday