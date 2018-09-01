Image copyright Llyr Gruffydd Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which left a car driver with life-threatening injuries

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a rally car on a country road.

The crash happened on the B5105 in Clocaenog Forest, between Denbighshire and Conwy, at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist, from Merseyside, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the car driver has life-threatening injuries while a passenger was also taken to hospital.

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses.

The road, between Ruthin, Denbighshire, and Cerrigydrudion, Conwy, was closed for police to investigate and reopened at about 15:30.