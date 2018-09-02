A second person has been charged with possessing explosive material following a raid by armed police at a house.

Natalie Parsons, 51, was arrested after officers searched the property in Ely, Cardiff, on Wednesday morning.

Edward John Harris, 27, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with explosives and terror offences.

Ms Parsons faces similar charges and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Monday.

South Wales Police said she had been charged with two counts of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life and four counts of possessing a document useful to terrorism.