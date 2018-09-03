Hotel to be built on Plas Coch pub car park in Wrexham
- 3 September 2018
Plans for a 24-bed hotel on a pub car park in Wrexham have been given the go ahead.
Brewery chain Marston's already runs the pub on Plas Coch retail park and will use part of the land next to it to add the accommodation.
The building will be two storeys high and will only result in the loss of one parking space on the site.
Wrexham council's planning committee met on Monday and unanimously voted to approve the application.