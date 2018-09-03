Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Kelly Kennedy was on her way back home from work when she died

A mother whose daughter was killed in a crash caused by two men racing cars is to visit schools to warn about the dangers of speeding.

Kelly Kennedy, 25, died in a head-on collision near Glais, Swansea, in 2016. Two men were later jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Her mum, Tracy Kennedy, said her family still endure a "daily nightmare".

She is calling for all young drivers to have "black boxes" fitted as well as better education.

"Kelly will never be able to get married or have children. While the two men who caused her death will be able to do those things," Ms Kennedy told BBC Radio Wales.

"I want to tell children her story. It's not just about keeping Kelly's memory alive, but getting the message across about cars."

Image caption Tracy Kennedy hopes to educate youngsters about the dangers of driving following her daughter's death

Miss Kennedy, who cared for autistic children, had been working an extra shift to fund a trip to East Asia and Australia on the day of the crash.

As she drove home at about 22:15 BST, her car was hit as friends Liam Price and Cory Kedward raced "side-by-side" at 90mph (145km/h).

Price, 23, of Pontardawe, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to six years and four months.

Kedward, also 23, was found guilty after a trial and got seven years.

Mrs Kennedy, 51, said the impact has been devastating - describing her husband Paul as a "broken man" who she believed would "never heal", adding that neither would she or their son, Adrian, 30.

As well as planning to share her experiences with young people she also has called for telemetric systems in cars to be made compulsory for new drivers.