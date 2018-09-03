Mum accused of baby's Hollywell death appears in court
- 3 September 2018
A woman has appeared in court accused of the manslaughter of her one-year-old baby.
Sarah Morris, 34, of High Street, Bagillt in Flintshire, entered no plea when she appeared at a brief hearing before magistrates at Mold on Monday.
She was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Mold Crown Court on 5 October.
Morris's daughter Rosie allegedly drowned in a bath at her former home at Greenfield, Hollywell, in July 2015.