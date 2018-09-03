Image caption Natural Resources Wales has approved plans to dispose of 300,000 tonnes of mud

The dumping of mud and sediment from a nuclear plant site will start this week off Cardiff Bay after a delay.

Thousands of tonnes of material will be dredged from the Hinkley Point C building site in Somerset.

The developer wants to dispose of 300,000 tonnes of mud across the Bristol Channel in the Cardiff Grounds, a little more than a mile out to sea.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the work would start on Thursday despite hundreds attending a protest.

The move has met with protests, with some politicians opposing it as well as 7,000 people who signed a petition sent in to the National Assembly.

Image caption Several hundred people were at the protest on Monday afternoon at the Senedd

Energy firm EDF, which is behind the £19.6bn plans to build Hinkley Point C, and NRW both insist tests have shown the sediment poses no risk.

However, campaigners claim it could be contaminated by discharges from the old Hinkley Point A and B and argue the mud has not been adequately tested.