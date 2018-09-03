Cardiff Power Cut: Travel disruption as city loses power
- 3 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A power cut is causing travel disruption in Cardiff city centre after traffic lights stopped working.
About 500 properties, mainly commercial, have been affected by the outage, including on Queen Street, Castle Street and St Mary Street.
It has been reported that there is heavy traffic on St Mary Street on Wood Street.
Western Power Distribution said it was aware of a "widespread power failure".
The issue is expected to be resolved by 15:00 BST on Monday.