Image caption Around 500, mainly commercial, properties have been affected by the outage

A power cut is causing travel disruption in Cardiff city centre after traffic lights stopped working.

About 500 properties, mainly commercial, have been affected by the outage, including on Queen Street, Castle Street and St Mary Street.

It has been reported that there is heavy traffic on St Mary Street on Wood Street.

Western Power Distribution said it was aware of a "widespread power failure".

The issue is expected to be resolved by 15:00 BST on Monday.