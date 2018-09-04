Image copyright PA

Nine people were taken to hospital following a crash between a coach and a car in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police, South Wales fire service and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the crash on the A48 near Chepstow at about 15:45 BST on Monday.

Eight coach passengers were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital, but none had life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 72 year-old woman, was also taken to hospital.

South Wales fire service said it cut one person free from the car.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said the crash happened near the St Pierre Golf Club.

"The female driver of the car, a 72-year-old woman from the area, was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital. Her injuries are not considered to be life threatening or life changing," the spokesman said.

It was initially reported that a total of six people were taken to hospital, based on information available from the emergency services at the time of the crash.