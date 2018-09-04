Image copyright PA

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash which involved three cars.

The crash happened between Hay-on-Wye and Three Cocks, in Powys, on the B4350 at about 15:40 BST on Monday.

The driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa which was heading towards Three Cocks died at the scene.

Also involved in the collision was a green Range Rover and a blue Vauxhall Zafira, which are thought to have been heading towards Hay-on-Wye.

A passenger in the Range Rover was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is in a stable condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours as police carried out an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling along this stretch of road at the time, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.