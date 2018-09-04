Pedestrian hit by car on Fabian Way, Swansea, seriously injured
- 4 September 2018
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Swansea.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Fabian Way at approximately 07:20 BST.
The eastbound carriageway was closed between Crumlin Burrows and the Swansea University Bay Campus for several hours, but was reopened at approximately 10:10.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.