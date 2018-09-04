Image copyright PA Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene on Fabian Way at approximately 07:20 BST.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Swansea.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Fabian Way at approximately 07:20 BST.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between Crumlin Burrows and the Swansea University Bay Campus for several hours, but was reopened at approximately 10:10.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.