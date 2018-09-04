Image copyright Ella Richardson photography Image caption The plane landed in the sea on the edge of the beach

A light aircraft has crashed into the sea at a beach in Pembrokeshire.

Pictures show the aircraft nose-first in the sea at Whitesands Bay in St Davids following the incident at about 13:30 BST.

The pilot was pulled from the aircraft by lifeguards suffering with a head injury and shock, and has been checked by paramedics.

Pembrokeshire council confirmed the aircraft had taken off about 20 minutes earlier from Haverfordwest Airport.

It had earlier travelled there from Bedfordshire.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is in charge of the rescue operation.

Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot was removed from the aircraft - a single-engine Piper PA-28A Cherokee - before firefighters arrived.

Ian Price, owner of the St Davids B&B, said: "I arrived at the beach after the crash happened and there was a lot of emergency services there - coastguard, police, ambulance.

"I don't know if it was just one pilot in the plane but someone was being carried out by the lifeboat.

"It's lucky it wasn't a week ago when the beach was much busier over school holidays. Today it's been quite windy so there weren't as many people around."