A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital after falling on to rocks near the border between Bridgend county and Vale of Glamorgan.

A coastguard helicopter and air ambulance were called to a site near Ewenny at about 17:55 BST but the exact location has not been disclosed.

There was also a specialist hazardous area response team involved.

The man was flown to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but his condition is unknown.